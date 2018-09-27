Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: President Spellings, Chancellor Gilliam visit Moss Street Partnership School Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

A few special guests paid a visit today to Moss Street Partnership School in honor of its inaugural year. UNC System President Margaret Spellings, UNC Greensboro Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr., and North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger got a first-hand look at the innovative STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math) program in action at the school. The group interacted with students, met with teachers, participated in music and movement classes, and toured the campus.

Fifth-graders demonstrated a few of the technologies – like 3D printers and robotics – available to them in the brand-new Maker Space, a teacher education studio modeled after UNCG’s SELF Design Studio.

The dignitaries learned some new dance moves and joined the kids in a singalong after visiting classrooms.

The morning visit concluded in story time with Senator Berger and the kindergarten class, who enjoyed a very lively reading of “Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons.”

The Reidsville school, a partnership between UNCG and Rockingham County Schools, opened its doors on Aug. 27 to 390 elementary school students.

Story by Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications