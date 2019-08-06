For the 21st consecutive year, UNC Greensboro has been recognized as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates in the Princeton Review’s “Best 385 Colleges” guide.

UNCG is one of five UNC System institutions to be included in the guide. The University is also recognized in the “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region” web feature as one of 142 institutions ranked best in the Southeast.

Only about 13% of the country’s 3,000 four-year colleges are profiled in the guide. The Princeton Review chooses the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from administrators at hundreds of colleges about their institutions’ academic offerings. The Princeton Review also considers data it gathers from its surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences for this project.

Feedback from the student survey highlights the personalized support and attention students receive, despite UNCG being one of the state’s largest universities. Students also emphasized the beauty of campus and the diversity of the student body.

To learn more and to view the Princeton Review’s profile of UNCG, visit princetonreview.com.