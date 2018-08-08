Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Princeton Review features UNCG on ‘Best Colleges’ list for 20th consecutive year Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro is one of 384 institutions named to the Princeton Review’s “The Best 384 Colleges” for excellence in undergraduate education, marking 20 years on the prestigious list.

UNCG once again joins UNC Chapel Hill, NC State and UNC Asheville as the only UNC System universities to receive this recognition. UNCG also appears on the “2019 Best Colleges: Region by Region” web feature as one of 143 institutions ranked best in the Southeast.

The Princeton Review highlights the university’s strong academic programs, on-campus resources and diversity.

The rankings appear in the 2019 edition of the Princeton Review’s flagship college guide. The guide, published annually since 1992, recognizes the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate students. The Best 384 Colleges rankings are based on surveys of 138,000 students at 384 top colleges that includes a wide representation by region, size, selectivity and character.

Photography by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications