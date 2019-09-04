UNC Greensboro is ranked No. 17 in Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for the Buck Southeast Colleges” and No. 69 overall out of 395 institutions. The publication also featured UNCG among the “Best 80 Colleges for Student Voting” with full points for voter engagement.

Washington Monthly composes its college rankings by focusing on colleges and universities that are “helping diverse students improve their lives and careers.”

To determine overall rankings, the publication combines the scores of three metrics: social mobility, research, and service. UNCG scored high marks in the social mobility category, which recognizes institutions for enrolling students from low-income backgrounds and helping them earn degrees.

Washington Monthly also recognized UNCG for affordability and for high graduation rates among Pell Grant recipients.

See the rankings at washingtonmonthly.com/2019college-guide.



Photography by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications