It’s been a fall of Giant Steps for UNC Greensboro: record enrollment of more than 20,000 students, a slew of national and statewide recognition for academic excellence, research, post-graduation outcomes and affordability, and a building sense of buzz as the University continues to enhance its reputation locally and nationally.

On Monday, UNCG was recognized in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list for the 28th consecutive year – and the recognition is just one of eight significant accolades bestowed on the University this fall.

UNCG has also been recognized in the following ranking lists:

Princeton Review Best Colleges

Washington Monthly College Rankings

Money’s Best Colleges

LendEDU Student Loan Debt Rankings

Forbes America’s Top Colleges

College Consensus’ Best Colleges and Universities in North Carolina

BestColleges.com’s Best Colleges in North Carolina

Additionally, UNCG recently received Diversity magazine’s Inspiring Programs in STEM Award for its STAMPS (Science, Technology and Math Preparation Scholarships) Program.

These accolades continue the University’s momentum from the spring. In March, UNCG was named a College of Distinction, an honor awarded to only four public universities in North Carolina. Then, in May, UNCG was recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Midsize Employers of 2018.

It’s an exciting time in the University’s history – a moment that Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. is calling our “inflection point.”

In a welcome back message to campus, he wrote that UNCG is “poised to become a national model for how a university can blend opportunity, excellence and impact to transform the lives of individual students, while at the same time making a major contribution to the prosperity of the state.”

The latest rankings are certainly evidence that UNCG continues to take Giant Steps forward, with much more to come for students, faculty and staff.

Photography by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications