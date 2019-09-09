For the 29th straight year, UNC Greensboro is recognized as one of the top universities in the country in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges 2020 rankings.

Most notably, UNCG ranks No. 1 statewide and No. 27 nationally for social mobility. This new category highlights the institutions that are most successful in enrolling and graduating students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

UNCG is also included in the U.S. News “National Universities” and “Top Public Schools” ranking lists.

Earlier this semester, UNCG scored high for social mobility in Washington Monthly’s annual rankings. The publication also recognized UNCG for affordability and for high graduation rates among Pell Grant recipients.

This continued national recognition reflects the University’s increased focus on student success. Last year, UNCG opened a new Student Success Commons right in the heart of campus. The center brings together a variety of resources and programs under one roof to better support students of all backgrounds.

Additionally, over the past two years, UNCG has received over $5 million in grant support for student success initiatives. One new initiative is the Academic Success Coaching program, designed to transform the first-year student experience by providing academic coaching to 150 first-year students. The ultimate goal is to scale the program to support more students across campus.

