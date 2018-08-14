Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Safety for Spartans: Resources across campus Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Campus safety has always been a top priority for UNC Greensboro. Students, faculty, staff and community members should make use of these resources whenever there is a question of safety or an event that requires a response.

UNCG Police

UNCG Police has a communications center that is available by phone 24 hours a day. In addition, UNCG Police can be contacted for safe escort services at any time of day or night. Learn more about UNCG Police resources at police.uncg.edu. The UNCG Police Department is located at 1200 W. Gate City Blvd.

EMERGENCY: (336) 334-4444 Non-emergency: (336) 334-5963

Emergency Phones

UNCG has installed more than 300 emergency phones, including 105 “blue poles,” throughout campus. These phones provide direct voice communication to the UNCG Police Communications Center.

Ride Safe / Walk Safe

Ride safely on our Spartan Chariots and view information about the campus loop schedule here. Track the chariots here. Walk Safe provides a security or police officer to walk with you.

LiveSafe: Mobile Personal Safety

LiveSafe is a phone app that allows you to report information, access a safety map, track friends and family on a walking map, contact police and make walking escort requests. Learn more here.

Campus Violence Response Center

This center is a safe, single point of access for any UNCG community member impacted by sexual assault, intimate partner violence, stalking, sexual or gender-based harassment, and all other forms of campus violence. Services include: crisis response, advocacy, counseling and coordination with on- and off-campus services. The CVRC is located on the ground floor of the Gove Student Health Center. For more information, visit cvrc.uncg.edu.

Crisis Hotline

There are several campus and off-campus resources that stand ready to provide crisis services. You can always contact the UNCG Police at (336) 334-4444 or the Student Counseling Center at (336) 334-5874. If you need help or if you know someone who does, please call someone. The NC Amnesty Law protects those who call for help from prosecution in the event of medical emergency.

Spartan Alert

These alerts are ONLY sent in the time of an emergency or critical incident. To receive Spartan Alert text messages, you must register your mobile phone and opt-in to text alerts in UNCGenie. It only takes a minute; click here for instructions. You can also add friends and family to Spartan Alert through the MyConnect Portal; click here for instructions.

Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention and Self Defense Programs

The UNCG Police Department offers sexual assault awareness and prevention programs: Sexual Assault Awareness & Violence Education (S.A.V.E.), Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) Basic and R.A.D. Advanced. Visit police.uncg.edu/programs to learn more.

“Run, Hide, Fight” training

This is the recommended training from the Department of Homeland Security for active shooter response. The free class takes approximately one hour and gives participants an opportunity to practice what they learn. To get more information or register for the class, visit the website.

Title IX Office

In addition to receiving and responding to all allegations of sex discrimination, the Title IX Coordinator is responsible for providing training to students, faculty and staff on sex discrimination issues and ensuring that UNCG has appropriate policies and procedures in place for working with students, faculty and staff as complaints of sex and gender discrimination arise. Learn more here

Photography by University Communications