For the second consecutive year, UNC Greensboro School of Music ranks No. 1 in North Carolina for value by College Factual.

Nationally, the School of Music ranks No. 26 in College Factual’s “Best for the Money” list, which means it is within the top 10 percent in the country.

In a separate list, OnlineMasters.com ranks UNCG’s online master’s in music education No. 4 in the nation.

Long recognized as one of the top music institutions in the United States, the UNCG School of Music offers the only comprehensive degrees in music education and music performance in the state of North Carolina, from the undergraduate level through doctoral study. For more information about the School of Music, visit vpa.uncg.edu/music.

College Factual uses data-driven insights and tools to help students choose the college or university that best fits their goals and interests. The Best Music Schools for the Money ranking takes into account the average yearly cost of the school, the average time students take to graduate, and the quality the school provides to students. To learn more, visit collegefactual.com.