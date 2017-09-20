Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: School of Music thrills thousands at 2017 Collage concert Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

More than 300 UNCG student musicians brought the musical traditions of the Atlantic Rim to North Carolina this month at the 10th annual Collage concert.

The UNCG School of Music performed “Collage: Atlantic Crossings” for sold-out crowds at UNCG Auditorium on Sept. 9 and at Meymandi Concert Hall in downtown Raleigh on Sept. 16. The Raleigh performance marked the first time that the concert has been performed in the state’s capital.

“The performance was exceptional, the crowd was very enthusiastic and the reception was incredibly positive,” said Dr. Kevin Geraldi, associate professor of conducting in the School of Music. “The impact of showcasing virtually every aspect of the School of Music in this way is truly immeasurable.”

Collage 2017 explored the relationships between Europe, Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean by presenting one captivating work after another, from Dvořák’s New World Symphony to sacred music from 18th-century Brazil.

This year’s performances served as an extension of the Atlantic World Arts International Conference, organized by UNCG’s Atlantic World Research Network (AWRN). The network fosters interdisciplinary research, teaching and creative work that reflects on the peoples, cultures and ecologies of the Atlantic Rim.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the School of Music Collage Scholarship Fund. To learn more about UNCG’s School of Music, visit vpa.uncg.edu/music.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications