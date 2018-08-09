Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG to host second annual NAV1GATE New Student Convocation Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro will host its second annual NAV1GATE New Student Convocation on Monday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on campus.

The event, designed for incoming freshmen and transfer students, serves as the official first day of the academic year.

Students will hear from Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr., connect with faculty, staff and student leaders, learn more about resources and support systems across campus and participate in university traditions. The event ends with a Convocation Craze and Blue and Gold Dessert Bar at the Kaplan Center.

“We are really excited to offer our newest students a day full of important information to get the semester off to a great start,” said Dr. Kim Sousa-Peoples, director of New Student Transitions and First Year Experience. “In addition to preparing students academically, NAV1GATE is a great way for new Spartans to meet one another and to experience the Spartan spirit that is felt across our campus.”

Throughout the day, several campus streets may be impacted by closures. To read more about road closures, click here.

Faculty and staff are encouraged to wear blue and gold on Monday and are invited to view a livestream of the Convocation Celebration on the UNCG Admissions Facebook page starting at 8:30 a.m. More details about how to engage on social media are below.

To learn more about NAV1GATE, visit newstudents.uncg.edu/yfy/nav1gate.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by University Communications