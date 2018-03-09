Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG Athletics announces selection show party, NCAA ticket information Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The UNC Greensboro men’s basketball team sent Spartan fans into a frenzy on Monday night as it won the Southern Conference Tournament Championship and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.

This Sunday, March 11, the team will gather together to watch the official NCAA March Madness Selection Show (broadcast nationally on TBS) and find out the details of its first-round match-up – and all Spartan fans are invited to join the watch party.

The free event will be held at the Cone Ballroom in Elliott University Center on campus. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the selection show will begin at 6 p.m. Free parking will be available in the Walker Avenue Parking Deck.

Additionally, UNCG Athletics is now accepting requests to purchase tickets for the Spartans’ first- and second-round games. The deadline to submit requests is Saturday, March 10, at noon.

A limited number of UNCG student tickets will be available for purchase as well; students should check their campus email for details and request tickets by noon on Monday, March 12 .

Fans can RSVP for Sunday night’s watch party here.

For more information about first- and second-round ticket requests, click here. To submit your request, click here.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications