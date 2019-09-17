Sept. 15 marked the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration of the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx communities.

Over the course of the next month, UNC Greensboro will host a series of events in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The full list of events is below.

All events are open to the campus community and the public. Free parking at Oakland Deck will be provided for the film screenings and panels.

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff

Sept. 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fountain View Dining Hall

Film: La Cosecha (The Harvest)

Sept. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ferguson Building, Room 100

Film: Los Graduados (The Graduates)

Sept. 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ferguson Building, Room 100

Coffee & Conversation: Exploring Identities

Sept. 24, 12-1 p.m.

Elliott University Center, Room 62 (Office of Intercultural Engagement)

Dance Workshop featuring Ritmo Latino

Sept. 24, 7-9 p.m.

Elliott University Center, Maple Room

Panel on Education

Sept. 26, 6:30-8 p.m.

Ferguson Building, Room 100

Film: Some Girls

Sept. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ferguson Building, Room 100

Coffee & Conversation: Exploring Identities

Oct. 2, 12-1 p.m.

Elliott University Center, Room 62 (Office of Intercultural Engagement)

Panel on Mental Health

Oct. 3, 6:30-8 p.m.

Ferguson Building, Room 100

Film: The Unafraid

Oct. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ferguson Building, Room 100

Coffee & Conversation: Exploring Identities

Oct. 8, 12-1 p.m.

Elliott University Center, Room 62 (Office of Intercultural Engagement)

Arts & Crafts Night inspired by Hispanic/Latino culture

Oct. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.

Bryan Building, Room 112

Panel on Immigration Issues

Oct. 10, 6:30-8 p.m.

Ferguson Building, Room 100

Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta Finale

Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m.

Moran Commons

The monthlong event series is sponsored by Alianza, Alumni Engagement, Bryan School of Business and Economics, College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, Lloyd International Honors College, Office of Intercultural Engagement, and School of Education.