Sept. 15 marked the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration of the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx communities.
Over the course of the next month, UNC Greensboro will host a series of events in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The full list of events is below.
All events are open to the campus community and the public. Free parking at Oakland Deck will be provided for the film screenings and panels.
Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff
Sept. 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Fountain View Dining Hall
Film: La Cosecha (The Harvest)
Sept. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ferguson Building, Room 100
Film: Los Graduados (The Graduates)
Sept. 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ferguson Building, Room 100
Coffee & Conversation: Exploring Identities
Sept. 24, 12-1 p.m.
Elliott University Center, Room 62 (Office of Intercultural Engagement)
Dance Workshop featuring Ritmo Latino
Sept. 24, 7-9 p.m.
Elliott University Center, Maple Room
Panel on Education
Sept. 26, 6:30-8 p.m.
Ferguson Building, Room 100
Film: Some Girls
Sept. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ferguson Building, Room 100
Coffee & Conversation: Exploring Identities
Oct. 2, 12-1 p.m.
Elliott University Center, Room 62 (Office of Intercultural Engagement)
Panel on Mental Health
Oct. 3, 6:30-8 p.m.
Ferguson Building, Room 100
Film: The Unafraid
Oct. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ferguson Building, Room 100
Coffee & Conversation: Exploring Identities
Oct. 8, 12-1 p.m.
Elliott University Center, Room 62 (Office of Intercultural Engagement)
Arts & Crafts Night inspired by Hispanic/Latino culture
Oct. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.
Bryan Building, Room 112
Panel on Immigration Issues
Oct. 10, 6:30-8 p.m.
Ferguson Building, Room 100
Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta Finale
Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m.
Moran Commons
The monthlong event series is sponsored by Alianza, Alumni Engagement, Bryan School of Business and Economics, College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, Lloyd International Honors College, Office of Intercultural Engagement, and School of Education.