If there’s one word to describe junior communication studies major Holly Shields, it’s passionate.

She’s passionate about the UNCG Student Government Association (SGA) – an organization she has been a part of since freshman year – and its role in bringing together student groups across campus.

She’s passionate about her sorority, Chi Omega, and the strong relationships she’s built with her fellow Chi Omega sisters.

And she’s passionate about UNCG – the university that she selected after applying to more than a dozen universities.

This year, she’s putting that passion into practice by serving as SGA president. Along with her cabinet, Shields is working to implement her three-part platform: sustainability, wellness and inclusion.

Ultimately, Shields wants her fellow Spartans to feel at home at UNCG and to invest in the campus community.

“I want students to feel like they have a place here at UNCG. I want them to feel included,” Shields said. “And as president, I want students to feel represented. We encourage all students to come to the Student Government Association with any concerns they may have.”

Learn more about Shields and her vision for this year in the video below.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography and videography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications