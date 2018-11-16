Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The Shops at Spartan Village celebrate grand opening Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The Greensboro community celebrated the grand opening of UNC Greensboro’s The Shops at Spartan Village with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today. Though several shops in Spartan Village opened earlier this year, it was the public’s first opportunity to step inside the long-awaited Bestway Marketplace.

Scott Milman, assistant vice chancellor for Campus Enterprises and Real Estate, joined Greensboro City Councilmember Sharon Hightower and other local community and business leaders in delivering opening remarks.

“I want to say to you that I’m really proud of this effort,” Hightower said. “Not only is it an economic effort for the community, it is also a neighborhood effort. For years we have struggled with food insecurity. We don’t have enough places to get healthy food. This creates a partnership that will do just that. It will allow us to fill in some of the gaps of food necessity.”

Bestway Marketplace is designed to address the needs of both the UNCG and Glenwood neighborhood communities by offering a full line grocery store committed to excellent customer service and unique product offerings at reasonable prices. The Marketplace offers fresh produce, fresh-cut meats, full grocery assortment, prepared foods such as Neapolitan brick-fired pizzas, paninis, freshly made soups, salads, and sandwiches. There is also a bakery, a full-service coffee shop with in-store roasted beans, a full-service juice and smoothie shop, and in-store seating with free Wi-Fi for the Glenwood Community and UNCG students, faculty, and staff. Store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The public is also invited to a grand opening celebration tomorrow, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the event, visitors can enjoy painting demos and children’s activities at the Art Loft, discounts and free samples at Tropical Smoothie, food specials and samples at The Den, coupons and opening day specials for Bestway Marketplace, and more. Music will be provided by Rock 92 and WKZL 107.5.

Glenwood Avenue will be closed off between Lexington and McCormick residence halls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more, visit The Shops at Spartan Village website.

Story by Victor Ayala, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications