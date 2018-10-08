Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Show your Spartan spirit at Homecoming 2018 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

It’s our favorite week of the year: UNCG Homecoming.

The campus-wide celebration kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and alumni, students, faculty and staff are invited to show off their Spartan spirit and participate in Homecoming activities and events throughout the week.

This year’s celebration will feature some classic Homecoming traditions, like the Friday night Bonfire and Saturday’s Block Party at Kaplan Commons. There are also new events and reunions, such as the Phillip-Hawkins gathering – the first-ever residence hall reunion – and a newly designed Spartan Hop that includes a craft beer tasting and UNCG trivia.

For a full list of events, visit homecoming.uncg.edu. Read more about some Homecoming favorites below.

Homecoming Kickoff

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 12 – 4 p.m.

Cone Ballroom, Elliott University Center

Students are invited to kick off Homecoming week with music, food, a mechanical bull, inflatables and more. A valid UNCG student ID is required for admission.

Homecoming Royal Court Contest

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.

Elliott University Center Auditorium

Watch the members of the 2018 Royal Court compete with one another, and cast your vote for your favorite candidate. (This event is open to alumni and the campus community, but only students may vote).

Spartan Madness

Thursday, Oct. 11, 8-9 p.m.

Fleming Gym

UNCG’s basketball showcase is back with giveaways, the fan-favorite dunk contest and musical artist Key Glock. A valid UNCG student ID is required for admission.

Bonfire and food trucks

Friday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m.

Kaplan Commons (EUC lawn)

It’s one of our favorite Homecoming traditions – food trucks, s’mores, music and a really, really big bonfire.

GOLD Alumni Spartan Hop

Friday, Oct. 12, 9-11 p.m.

Alumni House

Enjoy a craft beer tasting, appetizers and some UNCG trivia with fellow Spartans. Alumni from all decades (ages 21 and older) are welcome. Register here.

’90s vs. 2000s Neon Party

Friday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Cone Ballroom, Elliott University Center

Dress up in your best ’90s or 2000s attire, and spend the night roller skating and dancing with fellow UNCG students. A valid UNCG student ID is required for admission.

Homecoming Block Party at Kaplan Commons

Saturday, Oct. 13, 3-7 p.m.

Kaplan Commons (EUC lawn)

The annual Block Party will feature live music from Pure Party Band, Stamey’s barbecue and Yum Yum ice cream, a Natty Greene’s beer and wine garden, photo booths, a children’s festival and more.

Men’s Soccer vs. East Tennessee State

Saturday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

UNCG Soccer Stadium

Come cheer on the Spartans as they face Southern Conference rival East Tennessee State. The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at halftime.

Spartans can share their Homecoming highlights on social media by doing the following:

Tagging their posts #UNCGhome and #UNCGWay on Twitter and Instagram.

Using our Facebook frame and Snapchat filters at key events, including Kickoff, Spartan Madness, the Bonfire and the Block Party.

Tagging @uncg in Instagram story segments or sending us posts directly. The University will re-post favorite segments to its stories during the week.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications