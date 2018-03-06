Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Spartans soar in SoCon championship, earn NCAA berth Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Grab your dancing shoes, Spartans.

We’re going to the Big Dance.

The UNC Greensboro men’s basketball team defeated East Tennessee State 62-47 Monday night in the Southern Conference Tournament Championship.

It was a thrilling, leave-everything-on-the-court kind of performance – and one that gives the Spartans their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2001.

Support from UNCG alumni, students, faculty, staff and other fans helped give Head Coach Wes Miller and his team an edge. Spartans shared good luck messages on social media, and many made the trek up the mountain to cheer on their team.

UNCG will learn its post-season fate on Sunday, March 11, during the 2018 March Madness Selection Show.

UNCG Athletics will receive a limited ticket allotment for sale. Stay tuned to uncgspartans.com for additional information regarding how to submit your request to purchase tickets, selection show watch party details and more.

Watch the team celebrate its win Monday night:

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography provided by UNCG Athletics

Videography by Grant Gilliard, University Communications

