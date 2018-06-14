Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: SOAR welcomes new students into Spartan family Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The Spartan family is growing.

This summer, approximately 2,800 first-year students and 1,400 transfer students will begin their UNC Greensboro journey at SOAR, the university’s two-day orientation program for incoming Spartans.

SOAR is specifically designed to help students get connected to their academic community. Students build their schedules for the fall with the help of academic advisers, meet with faculty and deans, and learn more about academic resources on campus.

Additionally, the program is a way to learn more about student organizations and start meeting fellow Spartans. This year, the SOAR staff is piloting a new program called Connect Up, which helps students meet peers with similar interests.

At SOAR, students will share information about their hobbies, and later in the summer, UNCG staff will identify the different groups so that students can begin reaching out to one another.

“It’s an informal, low-key way to help build social connection before they even step foot on campus,” said Austin McKim, assistant director for New Student Transitions & First Year Experience.

Sophomore Olivia Tarpley, a SOAR staff member and vice president of the Student Government Association, encourages incoming students to take advantage of the resources that are introduced at SOAR, whether it be the Writing Center, tutoring, exercise classes or counseling services.

“By utilizing these resources sooner than later, you’ll set yourself up for success,” she said. “I’d also encourage new students to take a chance and try something new, something you think you won’t like. You may be surprised.”

To learn more about SOAR, visit newstudents.uncg.edu/soar.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications