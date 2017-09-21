Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: A Spartan guide to free fun this fall Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

It’s a beautiful time of year in Greensboro, North Carolina.

There’s a refreshing crispness in the air, leaves are slowly starting to change colors, and a sense of excitement abounds thanks to the thousands of college students who have returned for a new year.

This fall, there are so many ways for Spartans to have fun, enjoy the cooler weather and explore the city – without breaking the bank.

Whether it’s cheering on the Spartans at UNCG Soccer Stadium or going downtown for live music at LeBauer Park, here’s a list of some our favorite free fall activities, both on and off campus.

On campus

Show your Spartan pride at a sporting event – all games, including basketball, are free for students with their Spartan ID.

at a sporting event – all games, including basketball, are free for students with their Spartan ID. Grab a slice of birthday cake and some #UNCG125 swag at the Oct. 5 Founders Day celebration.

at the Oct. 5 Founders Day celebration. Enjoy live music and giveaways at the new-and-improved Homecoming Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 21.

at the new-and-improved Homecoming Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 21. See some of the best modern art on the East Coast at UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum – admission and parking are always free.

at UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum – admission and parking are always free. Challenge yourself intellectually at a lecture or film discussion. Check out the UNCG public calendar for a full listing.

Off campus

Explore downtown during “First Friday,” a free public event celebrating all that Greensboro has to offer. Events are held on the first Friday of each month.

a free public event celebrating all that Greensboro has to offer. Events are held on the first Friday of each month. Listen to more live music at LeBauer Park – from jazz every Sunday afternoon to the LeBauer Live concert series, there’s something for everyone.

– from jazz every Sunday afternoon to the LeBauer Live concert series, there’s something for everyone. Get outdoors – go for a bike ride on one of the city’s greenways, or visit the Greensboro Arboretum to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.

– go for a bike ride on one of the city’s greenways, or visit the Greensboro Arboretum to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage. Stay active with free fitness classes at LeBauer Park and Center City Park in downtown Greensboro. Check out the calendar of events here.

with free fitness classes at LeBauer Park and Center City Park in downtown Greensboro. Check out the calendar of events here. Celebrate the holidays with a stroll through Greensboro’s historic Sunset Hills neighborhood, which is dotted with thousands of holiday tree balls starting in late November.

We’d love to see your seasonal campus or traditions photos! Tag them #SpartanFall and #UNCG125 and we’ll repost our favorites. Also, view our campus stories on Instagram (@uncg) and Snapchat (@uncgreensboro).

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications