It’s that time of the year again.

Feb. 21 and 22 mark the fifth annual Believe in the G – a 48-hour celebration of Spartan pride for the entire campus community and beyond.

Alumni, students, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear blue and gold, share their UNC Greensboro stories on social media using the hashtag #BelieveintheG, and make a gift to the university.

Spartans also can can upload a themed Facebook frame to their profile pictures or use a special Snapchat filter Wednesday and Thursday around Elliott University Center and Moran Commons.

“Believe in the G is a huge celebration of pride,” said Michelle R. Doebler ’09, director of annual giving. “It is extremely rewarding to be a part of something that will ultimately translate into more readily available educational access, groundbreaking research, hands-on learning opportunities and graduates who are prepared to make a difference.”

According to Doebler, the university hopes to receive gifts from 1,000 Spartans.

In addition, this year’s celebration includes events across the country. On Thursday, Feb. 22, alumni gatherings will take place in Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta, New York City and Washington, D.C. Back on campus, alumni and students are invited to the Spartans Connect Alumni + Student Networking Night.

To cap off the week, alumni, faculty, staff, parents of students and friends of the university will show off their school spirit at the Spartan Spot event – complete with food and giveaways – at the men’s basketball game on Friday, Feb. 23.

To learn more about this special celebration, make a gift and register for events, visit believeintheg.com.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications