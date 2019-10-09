The UNC Greensboro priority filing period for the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is now open. All current and prospective students are encouraged to complete their FAFSA by Dec. 1 to be considered a priority filer.

Here’s what Spartans need to know:

Students must submit a FAFSA each year in order to continue to receive aid.

UNCG’s institutional funds and certain state funds are limited. Students who file early have a better chance of receiving these funds, in addition to any federal aid they may receive, such as Pell Grants.

The Financial Aid Office is offering FAFSA completion workshops every Tuesday during the months of October and November. The workshops are held from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Mossman Building atrium. Students are encouraged to bring their laptops so they can complete and submit their FAFSA on site.

In March 2020, students will be notified of their financial aid package for the 2020-21 academic year. Students are encouraged to resolve any financial aid issues before they leave campus for the summer. Filing the FAFSA early will help students complete the process in order to get their financial aid refunds before classes begin in the fall.

UNCG students receive more than $200 million in financial aid annually. The University awards $10 million in institutional aid, including scholarships, each year.

To learn more, visit fia.uncg.edu.