A field experience in Iceland. Conservation of coral reefs in Little Cayman. Practicing mindfulness in Tokyo.

This summer, over 250 UNC Greensboro students are having the experience of a lifetime exploring new cultures, conducting research, and taking classes in 22 countries.

There are a variety of ways for Spartans to get global experience during the summer: faculty-led programs, a program with a partner university, international academic conferences, or field work for research.

Why go abroad during the summer months?

“More students are taking advantage of these short-term opportunities because they may fit better with their schedules than semester-long programs,” explains Heidi Bretz, assistant director of Study Abroad and Exchange Programs in UNCG’s International Programs Center (IPC). “Additionally, most of the students abroad this summer are earning credit toward their degrees, either via transfer credit for summer partner programs or UNCG credits for faculty-led programs.”

For students interested in study abroad, whether it be for a summer, a semester, or a year, Bretz’s advice is this: Start planning early.

“Start planning the minute you get on campus,” she says. “It’s best to visit the IPC office as early as possible, because it can get trickier – though by no means impossible – to work in these programs later in your academic career. You want to make sure you can sequence your UNCG experience.”

Going abroad doesn’t have to break the bank. For semester and yearlong exchange programs, students pay UNCG tuition, just like they would if they were on campus. Additionally, scholarship opportunities are available for all types of programs. This summer, more than 25% of students going abroad have received scholarships or travel grants.

Ultimately, Bretz tells students it’s the perfect time to experience new countries and cultures.

“It can take a lot more planning and effort to go abroad once you graduate from UNCG,” she says. “The structure is already in place to help students. Go now, because it’s the best time to go.”

For more information about global opportunities, visit international.uncg.edu.

Check out the photos below from some of this summer’s faculty-led programs.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications