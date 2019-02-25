Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Spartans honored at 40 Under 40 celebration Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Seven UNC Greensboro alumni, faculty, and staff were recognized for making a difference in their professions and in their communities at the Triad Business Journal’s 16th annual 40 Under 40 event on Thursday, Feb. 21, at UNCG’s Elliott University Center.

“My experience at UNCG has been a catalyst for my involvement in the community,” said Mary Lesa Pegg, ’15 MEd, a 2019 honoree and UNCG employee. “It’s refreshing to work in an area that encourages personal and professional development and values the connections created through the Greensboro community.”

The event is sponsored by the Bryan School of Business and Economics and celebrates young leaders under the age of 40 across the Triad. The 2019 honorees represent a variety of industries.

The seven Spartan honorees for 2019 are below:

Chris Butler ’01 (political science), ’08 MEd (curriculum and instruction) ’14 EdS

Principal, Piedmont Classical High School

Dean Castaldo ’12 (political science)

Associate Director of Alumni Engagement, UNCG Office of Alumni Engagement

Will Graham ’05 (business administration)

Vice President, Graham Personnel Services

Nino Giaimo (lecturer, UNCG Bryan School of Business and Economics)

Restaurant Owner, GIA

Sarah McGuire ’14 MPA

Director of synerG Young Professionals, Action Greensboro

Derek Mobley ’10 MA (applied economics)

Data Manager, Volvo Trucks North America

Mary Lesa Pegg ’15 MEd (higher education administration)

Graduate Recruiter, UNCG Bryan School of Business and Economics

Photography by Julie Knight, Triad Business Journal