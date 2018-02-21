Five UNC Greensboro alumni were recognized at the Triad Business Journal’s 15th-annual 40 Under Forty event, honoring young leaders across the Triad, held at UNCG’s Elliott University Center on Thursday, Feb. 15.
Sponsored by the Bryan School of Business and Economics, the event honors the top movers and shakers – under the age of 40 – from across the Triad. The 2018 honorees represent a variety of industries.
The five Spartans recognized are:
Susanne Hall ’17 MBA
Executive Vice President, Wysong Parts and Service
Rachel Kelly ’07 (political science, geography), ’09 MPA
Director of Public Policy, City of Burlington
Shinika McKiever ’05 (political science)
Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations, N.C. A&T State University
Ashlee Wagner ’11 (business administration)
Senior Associate Practice Leader, Charles Aris
Kiya Ward ’09 (communication studies)
Staff Pastor and Resource Director, Mount Zion Baptist Church
Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications