UNC Greensboro students, faculty and staff were recently recognized at the 2018 Notable Latinos of the Triad event, the annual gala for the Latino Community Coalition of Guilford (LCCG), held Oct. 5.

The event honored both Latinos (Notable Latino recognition) and allies (Corazón Latino recognition) for their efforts to support and advocate for the Latino community in Guilford County. The 11 recognized Spartans are:

Jacqueline Anahi Sandoval, student

Alejandro Rutty, associate professor of music composition

Sara Rubio Correa, student

Marisa Guerrero Gonzalez ’16, university program associate

Manuel Valdez Perez, student

Isabel Del Angel-Romero, student

Dr. Carmen T. Sotomayor, professor of Spanish

Dr. Holly Sienkiewicz, director of the Center for New North Carolinians

Dr. James “Rod” Wyatt, senior director of college completion initiatives

Celeste Cervantes, student

Melissa Pilar Aguirre Mora, student

Additionally, student Olga Diaz Rios was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

The mission the LCCG is to strengthen and support the Latino community in Guilford County by promoting advocacy and education through a collaborative and empowered network. LCCG was officially established in 2011 under the leadership of Kathy Hinshaw, and currently operates under the fiscal sponsorship of UNCG’s Center for New North Carolinians.

Photography by Daniel Marquez