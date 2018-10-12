UNC Greensboro students, faculty and staff were recently recognized at the 2018 Notable Latinos of the Triad event, the annual gala for the Latino Community Coalition of Guilford (LCCG), held Oct. 5.
The event honored both Latinos (Notable Latino recognition) and allies (Corazón Latino recognition) for their efforts to support and advocate for the Latino community in Guilford County. The 11 recognized Spartans are:
- Jacqueline Anahi Sandoval, student
- Alejandro Rutty, associate professor of music composition
- Sara Rubio Correa, student
- Marisa Guerrero Gonzalez ’16, university program associate
- Manuel Valdez Perez, student
- Isabel Del Angel-Romero, student
- Dr. Carmen T. Sotomayor, professor of Spanish
- Dr. Holly Sienkiewicz, director of the Center for New North Carolinians
- Dr. James “Rod” Wyatt, senior director of college completion initiatives
- Celeste Cervantes, student
- Melissa Pilar Aguirre Mora, student
Additionally, student Olga Diaz Rios was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
The mission the LCCG is to strengthen and support the Latino community in Guilford County by promoting advocacy and education through a collaborative and empowered network. LCCG was officially established in 2011 under the leadership of Kathy Hinshaw, and currently operates under the fiscal sponsorship of UNCG’s Center for New North Carolinians.
To learn more, visit the LCCG website.
Photography by Daniel Marquez