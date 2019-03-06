Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: More than 1,000 Spartans support Believe in the G Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

More than 1,000 Spartans raised over $709,000 as part of this year’s record-breaking Believe in the G campaign.

Believe in the G is an annual 24-hour campaign in which UNC Greensboro alumni, students, faculty, staff, and friends are encouraged to wear blue and gold, share their UNCG story on social media, and make a gift of any size.

This year’s event generated 1,332 gifts and 1.9 million impressions on social media. In addition, the campaign saw a significant jump in participation from employees on campus ­­– gifts from faculty and staff increased by 81 percent compared to the previous year.

“The participation by alumni and friends of the University was truly inspiring, especially the increase in first-time participants. We had 251 new donors this year!” said Vice Chancellor of Advancement Beth Fischer. “This was a great showing of UNCG spirit and a wonderful example of collaboration and teamwork across University Advancement and our entire campus enterprise. We were so excited by the response, not just here but at alumni gatherings across the country, that we’re already thinking of ways to make the experience even more expansive and farther-reaching for next year.”

Funds raised from the campaign will support a variety of departments and initiatives across campus, including student scholarships, academic programs, and campus resources offered by the Weatherspoon Art Museum and University Libraries. The College of Arts & Sciences was the academic unit to receive the most gifts.

To learn more about the campaign, visit believeintheg.com. For more information about UNCG’s Alumni Association and how to get involved, visit alumni.uncg.edu.