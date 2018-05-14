Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Spartans are triple threat in softball, baseball and golf Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

It was a winning weekend for Spartan spring sports.

No. 1 seed UNCG softball (46-11) claimed its first-ever Southern Conference Tournament Championship with a 5-2 victory over the ETSU Buccaneers on Saturday at UNCG Softball Stadium. The win earned the team a spot in the NCAA tournament as they head to the Columbia, South Carolina Regional this weekend.

The host school is the No. 9 seed South Carolina, who will square off with UNCG at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Joining the Spartans and Gamecocks in the regional is Liberty and Hofstra. The regional will run Friday, May 18, through Sunday, May 20.

UNCG Softball’s NCAA Regional appearance is the second in program history.

Following Softball’s winning streak, UNCG baseball earned the Southern Conference’s Regular Season Championship after defeating The Citadel Bulldogs 14-3 in seven innings Sunday afternoon. This is the second SoCon Regular Season Title in program history after earning the title in the first season in the SoCon in 1998.

The Spartans return to the baseball field Tuesday to host the Elon Phoenix in the final home game of the season at 6 p.m. at the UNCG Baseball Stadium.

Advancing this week is the No. 12 seed UNCG men’s golf team, after clinching an automatic bid to the NCAA regionals by winning its first-ever Southern Conference Championship last Tuesday. The team begins play in the NCAA Stockton, California Regional today. This marks the Spartans’ second-ever NCAA Regional play in program history.

For more athletics updates, click here.

Photography by Carlos Morales, UNCG Athletics