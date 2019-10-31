Join Chancellor Gilliam, Spiro, and hundreds of fellow Spartans as the UNC Greensboro community “storms the streets” to cheer on the Spartan men’s basketball team in their first home game of the season against N.C. A&T Tuesday, Nov. 5.

UNCG students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends are all invited to participate in the second annual mile-long march, which begins at UNCG Baseball Stadium. The march will end with a pep rally and student tailgate at 4:15 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum in the parking lot off of Coliseum Blvd. Tip-off for the game is 7 p.m.

A shuttle service will be provided for those who need assistance. Return shuttles will be provided for all students.

Free pizza will be served for students, and the first 1,000 students will receive a free T-shirt. One lucky student will win a semester of free tuition.

UNCG is aiming to break the home opener attendance record with 10,000 fans and break the student attendance record of 2,524.

Season and individual game tickets are still available. Admission is free for UNCG students.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit uncgspartans.com.