The NCAA and the Division I Committee on Academics honored four teams at UNC Greensboro as recipients of the NCAA Public Recognition Award. UNCG volleyball (Coach Corey Carlin), women’s golf (Coach Janell Howland), baseball (Coach Link Jarrett), and men’s tennis (Coach Jeff Trivette) were recognized.

The NCAA Public Recognition Award is bestowed on teams with an NCAA Division I Academic Progress Rate in the top 10% of all squads in their respective sports based on the APR data released earlier this year. The complete list of all those recognized may be found on ncaa.org.

This marks the 14th straight year UNCG has had multiple programs recognized, with the honor dating back to the 2004-05 season. It’s also the fourth consecutive year the UNCG volleyball team has been recognized, and the second straight year for women’s golf and men’s tennis.

“This award reflects the tenacious commitment to success we see from our student athletes, coaches, faculty, and staff – on the field, on the court, in the classroom, and across our campus,” said Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “This level of success is difficult to earn, and even harder to maintain over time. As a former student-athlete, I can attest to the hard work it takes to succeed at this level, and I am so proud we have done it consistently, for well over a decade, across so many programs.”

In addition to the NCAA award, Spartan athletic teams earned more honors:

Men’s tennis was named a 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team.

Volleyball earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the fourth straight year.

Women’s golf had the seventh-highest GPA (3.83) among Division I women’s golf programs. This was also a program-record GPA.

Baseball earned the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award.

“These awards recognize the outstanding academic achievements and commitment to success in the classroom from our student-athletes,” said UNCG Director of Athletics Kim Record. “They prepare as diligently in the classroom as they do for competition, and I am proud of their accomplishments on and off the field of play.”

Photography courtesy of UNCG Athletics