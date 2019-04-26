Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Students shine at annual Industry Showcase in NYC Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

For UNC Greensboro’s senior acting students, last week was perhaps the most important week of their lives to date.

It was UNCG’s annual Industry Showcase, an opportunity for students to travel to New York City, perform in front of agents, casting directors, composers, and Broadway producers, and network with alumni.

The performances led to interviews throughout the week for many students, with others returning to campus for class but setting up video interviews from home.

“Showcase introduces our students to the industry and the community of UNCG artists in New York,” said Jim Wren, professor and coordinator of the Performance Program in the School of Theatre. “I think it primarily serves as both an introduction and an ‘aha’ moment for many students when they say, ‘I can do this.’ We tell the students over and over that this is really the first of many professional opportunities that will come their way.”

While the students were hard at work, the event also served as a way for alumni and friends of the University to experience all that New York City has to offer and hear from fellow Spartans who have excelled in the arts.

This year’s group enjoyed meeting with alumni like Deon’te Goodman ’16, who recently landed a role in “Hamilton” on Broadway, and Tony-award winner Beth Leavel ’80 MFA, who they heard speak after her performance in “The Prom.” Another highlight was a Jazz Night at Minton’s Playhouse, where Antonio Truyols ’12 performed with his jazz trio, Unit Three.

Learn more about this year’s group at uncgshowcase.com.

For more information about UNCG’s renowned School of Theatre, visit vpa.uncg.edu/theatre.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications