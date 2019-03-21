Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Students style for thrift-store chic Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, one of Greensboro’s most popular boutique thrift stores was transformed into the Spartan version of “Project Runway.” Students in the Department of Consumer, Apparel, and Retail Studies (CARS) at UNC Greensboro took over the Bargain Box, where they had 30 minutes to style a mannequin with clothing and accessories in the store.

The project, Speed Styling and Application, is the third hands-on experience that is part of the RCS 363 Visual Merchandising and Product Presentation class.

“I spent almost 30 years in industry,” said Anne Mitchell Wood, a CARS lecturer and internship director. “It’s important to me that students are not just doing projects in the classroom but are working on projects that have a real-world impact.”

After a brief introduction from Bargain Box manager Randall Ariail, students worked in pairs to quickly style their chosen mannequin. Each group was then given five minutes to describe their ensembles to the class and the store manager, considering the target market, current fashion trends, and the elements and principles of design – line, color, form, and texture.

The group with the best ensemble – determined by Ariail – received 50 points. Other teams were awarded points based on the completeness and presentation of their ensembles.

“It’s different than when you’re reading a textbook,” said Kayla Crawford, a sophomore CARS major. “In this class, you get to go out in the community. It gives you an outlook for what you will do when you graduate.”

Crawford plans to work in marketing and merchandising for a lifestyle brand like Gap or Target. Merchandisers need to learn the importance of trends and color scheme and understand lines and texture, she added.

Earlier in the semester, Wood took students to Reconsidered Goods, a nonprofit that takes donated materials and puts them into the hands of artists, makers, teachers, and kids for reuse. The third project assignment will be at Target. Students are also learning a 3D store design software called Visual Retailing (or, MockShop).

Bargain Box is a nonprofit founded by the Junior League of Greensboro in 1935. It is the League’s largest ongoing fundraiser, and since its opening the store provided nearly $3 million for community projects.

Wood said she’s had success with community partnerships, and many projects lead to student internships.

“Students are very respectful,” said Wood. “So they like to have us back.”

Story by Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications