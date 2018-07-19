Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Students take the reins at horse therapy camp Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

It’s a hot Tuesday morning in July. The horses twitch and stomp. A barn cat snoozes in the sun. Seems like just another day at HORSEPOWER Therapeutic Learning Center in Colfax, but for four kids with intellectual learning disabilities, it’s the best day.

Each summer, UNC Greensboro graduate students from several departments, including the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, gain clinical practicum experience over two weeks while running a therapeutic riding camp under the direction of associate professor Perry Flynn. Flynn has been involved with HORSEPOWER since the its inception in 1994.

HORSEPOWER is a non-profit and Premier PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) International Center that provides therapeutic horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to over 300 individuals with disabilities, as well as able-bodied students, each year. CSD began a partnership with the university a few years ago.

The graduate students work two-to-one with the children, who range in age from three to eight years old.

Story by Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications