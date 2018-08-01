Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Summer bridge program gives new students a head start Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

This summer, 42 Spartans got a “head start” on college thanks to Spartan StartUp, UNC Greensboro’s new five-week summer bridge program for first-year students who come from historically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The program’s goal is to prepare students for academic success and to help ease the transition to university life. Participants received individualized academic support and advising, participated in co-curricular and recreational activities and developed a strong network of peers, faculty and staff.

The courses, which fulfill a general education requirement for students, included an online component to better prepare students for online learning. All students – many of whom are Pell Grant eligible – were provided with laptops that will be used throughout their time at UNCG, thanks to a UNC System grant.

“We want these students to understand what college is going to be like and to feel a sense of belonging” said Denisha Bland ’13, ’15 MEd, assistant director of Frontier Set initiatives. “Students stay in college longer when they feel like they belong here.”

For Brandon Totten, a Greensboro native who plans to double major in media studies and English, the program has helped him develop a community of friends and mentors that support and encourage him. He also formed good study habits that will be critical to his success.

“I went to the study sessions every day,” he said. “When you see the results of the time you put in, it makes you want to continue those habits in the fall. The best thing this program taught me is to be efficient.”

The program continues throughout the year, with Spartan StartUp students living in the same residence hall on campus, as well as taking general education classes and participating in co-curricular activities together.

Spartan StartUp is a Frontier Set initiative supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Participation in the free program is by invitation. To learn more, click here.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications