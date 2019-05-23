Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Summertime at the G Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

It’s summertime once again at UNC Greensboro, and Spartans are taking full advantage of the warmer weather, longer days, and a slower pace.

For many students, summer is an opportunity to get caught up on coursework. Others are completing internships or working jobs, in Greensboro or elsewhere.

If you’re sticking around the Triad this summer, we’ve got great news for you: There’s plenty to do, both on and off campus.

Here’s a list of some of our favorite summertime events and activities:

Watch your favorite movie under the stars at Spartan Cinema, a free series of Friday night movie screenings at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro.

Check out new exhibitions at the Weatherspoon Art Museum. “Double Edged: Geometric Abstraction Then and Now” is open May 25–Aug. 18; “2019 UNCG Faculty Biennial” is open June 15–Sept. 15; and “Interwoven: Natural and Illusory Textiles” is open June 22–Sept. 29. The free Summer Solstice Party is June 21 and “Tours & Treats” are June 6, July 18, and Aug. 15. Learn more at weatherspoon.uncg.edu.

Take advantage of the natural beauty of campus – from Peabody Park to tree-lined College Avenue, you don’t have to go far to enjoy nature.

Break a sweat at the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness. The Department of Recreation and Wellness is offering intramural leagues as well as group fitness classes throughout the summer months.

Swing by Jackson Library to find the perfect summer reading book in the current literature section, or check out a movie from the library’s expansive DVD collection.

Test the waters at Piney Lake. Head out to UNCG’s off-campus nature retreat, just eight miles south of campus. Swimming, boating, yoga, and more are available free for students, faculty, staff, and their guests. Piney Lake is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lend a hand to the community. Volunteer for the Fresh Mobile Market, Greensboro Trails Day, Summer Night Lights, Reading Connections, and more through the Volunteer Center of Greensboro.

Enjoy live music, art, and great food at First Friday in downtown Greensboro. Learn more at firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Eat at some of our favorite alumni-owned restaurants: Chez Genèse, Dame’s Chicken and Waffles, Natty Greene’s, and Kau.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by University Communications