It’s summertime once again at UNC Greensboro, and Spartans are taking full advantage of the warmer weather, longer days, and a slower pace.

For many students, summer is an opportunity to get caught up on coursework. Others are completing internships or working jobs, in Greensboro or elsewhere.

If you’re sticking around the Triad this summer, we’ve got great news for you: There’s plenty to do, both on and off campus.

Here’s a list of some of our favorite summertime events and activities:

Photo of crowd watching movie in park at night

Watch your favorite movie under the stars at Spartan Cinema, a free series of Friday night movie screenings at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro.

Photo of artwork

Adrian Esparza, Sunroom, 2017, sarape, wood, nails, enamel, 82 x 164 in. Courtesy of the artist and Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas.

Check out new exhibitions at the Weatherspoon Art Museum. “Double Edged: Geometric Abstraction Then and Now” is open May 25–Aug. 18; “2019 UNCG Faculty Biennial” is open June 15–Sept. 15; and “Interwoven: Natural and Illusory Textiles” is open June 22–Sept. 29. The free Summer Solstice Party is June 21 and “Tours & Treats” are June 6, July 18, and Aug. 15. Learn more at weatherspoon.uncg.edu.

View of College Avenue during summer

Take advantage of the natural beauty of campus – from Peabody Park to tree-lined College Avenue, you don’t have to go far to enjoy nature.

Students participating in a yoga class

Break a sweat at the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness. The Department of Recreation and Wellness is offering intramural leagues as well as group fitness classes throughout the summer months.

Photo of students walking in front of Jackson Library

Swing by Jackson Library to find the perfect summer reading book in the current literature section, or check out a movie from the library’s expansive DVD collection.

Photo of Piney Lake grounds

Test the waters at Piney Lake. Head out to UNCG’s off-campus nature retreat, just eight miles south of campus. Swimming, boating, yoga, and more are available free for students, faculty, staff, and their guests. Piney Lake is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photo of student carrying crate of cans

Lend a hand to the community. Volunteer for the Fresh Mobile Market, Greensboro Trails Day, Summer Night Lights, Reading Connections, and more through the Volunteer Center of Greensboro.

Aerial photo of UNCG's campus with downtown Greensboro in the background.

Downtown Greensboro is just one mile from UNCG’s campus.

Enjoy live music, art, and great food at First Friday in downtown Greensboro. Learn more at firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Photo of Randy Wadsworth and Damion Moore standing outside of restaurant

Randy Wadsworth ’95 (left) and Damion “Dame” Moore ’95 (right) of Dame’s Chicken and Waffles

Eat at some of our favorite alumni-owned restaurants: Chez Genèse, Dame’s Chicken and Waffles, Natty Greene’s, and Kau.

 

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications
Photography by University Communications