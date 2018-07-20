Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Teachers prepare for students at Moss Street Partnership School Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The halls of Moss Street Partnership School in Reidsville were filled with a flurry of activity on Wednesday morning, as volunteers from UNC Greensboro and the community helped teachers prepare classrooms for the lab school’s first incoming class on Aug. 27.

“Today was truly an exciting day at Moss Street Partnership School, and we are immeasurably grateful for all of the volunteers from our UNCG colleagues and the Moss Street community,” said new principal Catina Chestnut.

By 8 a.m., about 25 volunteers had arrived and began unpacking and sorting through everything: a myriad of items including crayons, notebooks and furniture teachers selected from the UNCG Surplus Warehouse. Their goal was to ensure every teacher and support staff will be fully equipped with basic classroom and office supplies on the first day of school, as well as other necessary items like Kleenex. The volunteers hauled furniture to and from classrooms, cleaned and organized storage space, created bulletin boards, and worked hand in hand to clear the school gymnasium of supplies and furniture.

MSPS aims to provide adequate school supplies to every student so parents are not burdened with back-to-school-supply shopping, Chestnut said. Volunteers delivered sets of classroom supplies to every teacher in preparation of the first day of school.

Earlier this year, it was announced that UNCG would partner with Rockingham County Schools and the Moss Street Community to transform Moss Street Elementary into the new Moss Street Partnership School in an effort to increase student success at the school. Now, student enrollment is at 95%.

Moss Street Partnership School is part of a larger initiative of North Carolina’s General Assembly to improve student learning in low-performing schools. UNCG is one of nine campuses selected by the state to develop new elementary or middle schools implementing innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

Through this partnership, students will benefit from hands-on projects that incorporate science, technology, engineering, visual and performing arts mathematics (STEAM), as well as counseling and nutritional programs to support the students’ health, social development and emotional well-being.

Moss Street Partnership School will also serve as an educator-preparation and professional learning site for teachers, administrators, school librarians, school counselors and school social workers.

Chestnut was hired in April, and her enthusiasm for her new role is infectious.

“The support we received today from our UNCG family and the Reidsville community exemplified our school hashtag: #bettertogether!”

Story by Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications