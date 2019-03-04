Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Ticket, livestream information for SoCon Tournament Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The UNC Greensboro men’s and women’s basketball teams are traveling to Asheville this weekend for the Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships presented by General Shale, and the campus community is gearing up to show their Spartan pride.

Both teams can earn a bid to the coveted NCAA Tournament by winning the SoCon Tournament. For the men’s basketball team, which has earned a No. 2 seed after another historic regular season, there’s an opportunity to make it to the Big Dance for the second straight year.

The men’s team will begin tournament play on Saturday, March 9, when they face off against the winner of Friday’s Samford vs. The Citadel game. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. Semifinal match-ups will be held Sunday, and the tournament title game is Monday night at 7 p.m.

The women’s first game is Thursday, March 7, at 5:45 p.m. against Chattanooga. Semifinal games will be played Friday, and the final is Sunday at noon.

Tournament booklets with tickets to all games are $120. Individual tickets to men’s and women’s games are $20. The general public is invited to purchase tickets by following this link.

UNCG students received an email Monday morning with information about the student ticket sign-up for men’s basketball games. All students may request a complimentary ticket, and round-trip transportation from campus to Asheville for each game is available for $10. The deadline for students to register for Saturday’s game is this Friday, March 8, at noon.

Students wishing to request a complimentary ticket for the women’s games must send an email to bluegold@uncg.edu. The deadline to request a ticket for Thursday’s game is 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Transportation will not be available for women’s basketball games on Thursday and Friday.

Can’t make it to Asheville? UNCG fans are invited to watch the men’s basketball games with fellow Spartans at Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro. As the teams advance in the tournament, additional campus and alumni watch-party information may be announced.

All men’s and women’s games will be streamed on ESPN+. The men’s final will be broadcast on ESPN.

To learn more and to stay up-to-date throughout the tournament, visit uncgspartans.com and follow UNCG Athletics on Facebook and Twitter.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications