Single-event tickets are now on sale for UNC Greensboro’s University Concert and Lecture Series (UCLS), featuring performances and lectures by a famed opera soprano, a Broadway star, and more renowned artists.

The 2019-20 season opens Sept. 26 with a free lecture from artist Nick Cave, followed by a performance by dynamic piano duo Anderson & Roe on Oct. 1.

Headlining the UCLS is legendary classical singer Renée Fleming performing Feb. 26. Described as one of the most acclaimed singers of our time, Fleming has performed for the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Broadway audiences and has earned four Grammy Awards, a Tony Award, and the National Medal of Arts.

Dance company Camille A. Brown & Dancers will perform Feb. 8. Brown is a Tony Award nominee for her choreography for “Choir Boy,” and she choreographed the Tony Award-winning revival of “Once On This Island.”

Ann Hamilton, a visual artist internationally recognized for the sensory surrounds of her large-scale multimedia installations, will give a free lecture on March 19.

Concluding the season on April 9 is Daveed Diggs, an award-winning actor, writer, rapper, and producer known for his dual roles as “Thomas Jefferson” and “Marquis de Lafayette” in Broadway’s “Hamilton.”

Single-event tickets are $5 for UNCG students and $10 for non-UNCG students. Regular adult ticket prices vary depending on the event. Reduced rates are available for seniors, veterans, and active-duty military personnel and UNCG faculty, staff, and UNCG retirees.

Season tickets are also available for $20 for UNCG students and $40 for non-UNCG students. Regular adult season ticket prices vary upon seating. Reduced rates are available for seniors, veterans, and active-duty military personnel, as well as UNCG faculty, staff, and retirees.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit ucls.uncg.edu.

Story by Alexandra McQueen, University Communications

Photography courtesy of Daveed Diggs