Single-event tickets are now on sale for what is expected to be UNC Greensboro’s most popular University Concert and Lecture Series (UCLS) to date.

The 2018-19 season opens Sept. 21 with actor Alan Alda, best known for his portrayal of Hawkeye Pierce on the TV show “M*A*S*H,” and concludes in March with Broadway’s Audra McDonald, the winner of six Tony Awards.

UCLS is also proud to present jazz legend Herbie Hancock, a performance by the Mark Morris Dance Group and a 100th birthday tribute to Leonard Bernstein in an evening of stories and music by the team of Alexander Bernstein, son of the maestro, and Lara Downes, concert pianist. The season includes two bonus lectures featuring artists Carrie Mae Weems and Ann Hamilton, in partnership with the Falk Visiting Artist Endowment.

Single-event tickets are just $5 for UNCG students and $10 for non-UNCG students for all events. Regular adult ticket prices vary depending on the event. Reduced rates are available for seniors, veterans and active-duty military personnel and UNCG faculty, staff and retirees.

In addition to single-event tickets, renewals and new season subscriptions are still available. Season subscriptions are $20 for UNCG students and $40 for non-UNCG students. Reduced rates are available for seniors, veterans and active-duty military personnel and UNCG faculty, staff and retirees.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit ucls.uncg.edu.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography provided by Mark Morris Dance Group