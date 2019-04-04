Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG is top 200 in global ‘impact rankings’ Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro ranks within the top 101-200 universities globally in the inaugural Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings.

The University Impact Rankings measure global universities’ success in delivering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which serve as a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. Times Higher Education used carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three broad areas: research, outreach, and stewardship.

UNCG ranks in the top 200 in four of the goals: Reduced Inequalities (No. 36), Quality Education (No. 59), Good Health and Wellbeing (No. 101-200), and Decent Work and Economic Growth (No. 101-200).

To be eligible for inclusion in the ranking list, universities submit data related to the Sustainable Development Goals. A university’s final score is calculated by combining its score in Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals with its top three scores out of the remaining goals.

To learn more and to view UNCG’s ranking profile, visit timeshighereducation.com.