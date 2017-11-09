Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG named top performer in 2017 Sustainable Campus Index Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNCG has been named a Gold-rated institution in the 2017 Sustainable Campus Index, and a top performer in the subcategories of public engagement and well-being and work.

The index is an annual publication of the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) and recognizes top-performing institutions in each of the 17 Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) subcategories related to academics, engagement, operations and administration. It focuses on innovative and high-impact initiatives from STARS reports submitted during the previous year.

UNCG was ranked No. 4 in the United States and Canada for its engagement with the local community to solve sustainability challenges and No. 5 for efforts in student and employee wellness programs and healthy initiatives across campus.

For more information about AASHE, visit aashe.org. To learn more about sustainability efforts on UNCG’s campus, visit sustainability.uncg. edu.