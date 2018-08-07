Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG unveils brand new Spartan Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) Spartan has a bold new look. Capitalizing on a year of historic growth, outstanding performance in the classroom and record-breaking results on the field, UNCG has unveiled a series of refreshed, reimagined athletic and spirit marks. These marks are used across UNCG athletic programs and in a wide range of university communications and student life programs.

“Last year we saw record enrollment of nearly 20,000 students; we graduated our biggest-ever class; we were one of just two schools to meet or exceed all UNC System performance metrics; and we delivered a record five Southern Conference Championships,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “Now, we have to seize the moment and capitalize on our momentum. A bold, imaginative new look and feel will help energize our campus, inspire our community and build on the excitement that now surrounds UNCG.”

The new spirit marks replace the existing Spartan, launched in 2004. The new primary mark features a profile view of a Spartan warrior in a helmet in a “lock up” with the UNCG word mark. This replaces the prior version which had a more head-on view of the Spartan face. Secondary marks include a word mark and the new “G Spear.” The official school colors of blue and gold also have been slightly adjusted for a richer appearance. Gray also has been adopted as an official school color.

Added UNCG Director of Athletics Kim Record, “UNCG Athletics had a record-breaking year in 2017-18, winning five conference titles, achieving an all-time high student-athlete GPA of 3.23 and generating incredible buzz across our community and among our fans. As we enter the second year of our Spartan Way strategic plan, we believe these spirit marks will spark even more pride across our fanbase and distinctively promote UNCG as a leader in Greensboro and the Southern Conference, while also increasing our national visibility.”

As part of this effort, the University has also launched its new brand campaign – Find your way here – to replace its previous 125th anniversary campaign. More information on this campaign can be found at brandstories.uncg.edu.

Merchandise featuring the new spirit marks is available for purchase at the UNCG Bookstore and online at the Spartan Locker Room.

