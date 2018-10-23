Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG in The Princeton Review’s ‘Green Colleges’ guide Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro is one of the 399 most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review. The education services company features UNCG in the 2018 edition of “The Princeton Review Guide to 399 Green Colleges.”

Those included in the “green guide” were selected based on data from a 2017-18 survey of hundreds of four-year colleges concerning their commitment to the environment and sustainability.

The Princeton Review chose the 399 colleges based on “Green Rating” self-reported scores regarding sustainability-related policies, practices and programs, which include those related to transportation, renewable resources, mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, recycling, LEED-certified building projects and budgets for organic or local food.

Questions were designed to evaluate whether students have a quality of life on campus that is both healthy and sustainable, and how well a school is preparing students for employment in an increasingly green economy.

More than 25 data points were weighted in the tallies for the Green Rating score, which was done on a scale of 60 to 99. Colleges with Green Rating scores of 80 or higher made it into this guide.

Schools were also recognized for providing opportunities for students to participate in the advancement of sustainability on campus and to demonstrate sustainability learning outcomes through coursework. Student survey responses included student ratings of how sustainability issues influenced their education and life on campus, administration and student support for environmental awareness and conservation efforts, and the visibility and impact of student environmental groups.

Among nearly 11,000 teens and parents The Princeton Review surveyed earlier this year for its 2018 “College Hopes & Worries Survey,” 63 percent overall said having information about a college’s commitment to the environment would influence their decision to apply to or attend the school.

The Princeton Review first published this guide in 2010. It remains the only free, annually updated downloadable guide to green colleges.

For more information about green practices at UNCG, visit the UNCG Office of Sustainability.

Photography by Martin W. Kane