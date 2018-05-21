Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG Makes Local Teen’s Wish Come True Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

For 18-year-old Kobe Streeter, wishes really do come true. The recent graduate of High Point Central High School spent Saturday with UNC Greensboro faculty and staff from the Information Technology Services (ITS) department building a gaming personal computer. The day was orchestrated by Make-A-Wish® Central & Western North Carolina to make the teen’s wish come true.

“At UNCG, our motto is service. When we have an opportunity to serve, we step up,” said Donna Heath, vice chancellor of ITS.

Make-A-Wish® is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. In 2016, ependymoma tumors were found on Streeter’s spine from his neck to his tailbone. He has had multiple surgeries to remove the non-cancerous tumors, and is currently confined to a wheelchair.

That hasn’t stopped the former lacrosse player from living his life to the fullest – going to prom, spending time with friends and family, believing in his dreams and that wishes can come true.

The ITS team spent the entire day with Streeter, whose eyes lit up as he opened box after box of equipment for the build.

Streeter has a strong support network, which is about to grow exponentially. This fall, he will have more than 20,000 Spartans rooting for him.

That’s because Streeter will be a freshman at UNCG, majoring in Computer Science.

Story by Eden Bloss with Elizabeth L. Harrison, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane