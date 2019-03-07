Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG named Voter Friendly Campus Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNC Greensboro again has been designated a “Voter Friendly Campus” by national nonpartisan organizations Campus Vote Project and NASPA (National Association of Student Personnel Administrators).

UNCG is one of 10 colleges and universities in North Carolina to receive this designation, and one of six in the UNC System.

Nationally, only 124 community colleges, universities, and colleges were awarded “Voter Friendly” status, placing UNCG in the top 2.3 percent of all colleges and universities in the United States.

The mission of the Voter Friendly Campus designation is to bolster efforts that help students overcome barriers to participating in the political process. UNCG was evaluated based on its efforts to engage students during the 2018 midterm elections.

UNCG’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement (OLCE) led a team of student Democracy Fellows, volunteers, and campus partners to develop and carry out an election engagement plan during the fall of 2018. Key features included Voting 101 workshops, a new website with student voting information, voter turnout events, voter registration drives, and a social media campaign.

Ultimately, more than 215 students registered to vote in advance of the midterm elections. Approximately 450 students participated in the workshops, and 650 students attended a voter turnout event.

The Voter Friendly Campus designation program was launched in 2016 and is designed to help institutions develop plans to coordinate administrators, faculty, and student organizations in civic and electoral engagement. UNCG was included in the program’s inaugural cohort during the 2016-18 designation period.

For more information about the program, visit voterfriendlycampus.org.

To learn more about civic engagement on campus, visit olce.uncg.edu.