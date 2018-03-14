Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: UNCG, Greensboro Swarm team up for special ‘UNCG Night at the Swarm’ Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

This Friday, March 16, UNC Greensboro is teaming up with the Greensboro Swarm for a special night of basketball and all things blue and gold.

As part of “UNCG Night at the Swarm,” all UNCG students, faculty and staff are eligible for discounted tickets to see the Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate team of the Charlotte Hornets, face off against the Delaware 87ers. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Throughout the night, UNCG will host a variety of activities for children and their families, including pre-game demonstrations with UNCG’s NanoBus and Swarm fan experiences with UNCG swag.

Additionally, the UNCG Spartones a cappella group will perform before tip-off.

Giveaways include “UNCG Night at the Swarm” T-shirts. Throughout the game, there will be fun contests for fans wearing their UNCG gear in the stands.

UNCG students, faculty and staff can purchase discounted $7 tickets by showing their UNCG ID at the gate.