This Saturday, Aug. 17, UNC Greensboro is partnering with the Greensboro Grasshoppers minor league baseball team for a special “UNCG Night with the Grasshoppers.”

The Grasshoppers will take on the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday, with the first pitch slated for 7 p.m. Throughout the night, there will be a variety of UNCG activities, performances, and giveaways.

Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. will announce the starting lineups and, at the seventh inning stretch, lead the crowd in the singing of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

Student Tucker Daniel will play “God Bless America” before the seventh inning stretch. Spiro will throw out the first pitch.

The Bands of Sparta pep band and the Spirit Squad will be on hand, and UNCG Athletics will have a concourse table for fans to register for “nine innings of giving.”

The night will end with a fireworks show after the game.

Discounted tickets are available for UNCG students, alumni, faculty, and staff at this link. Spartans are encouraged to wear their blue and gold gear to the game.

Free shuttle service from campus to the ballpark is available to students throughout the night, starting at 5:30 p.m. Students may board the shuttles at the Spartan Chariot bus stop at the Walker Avenue Circle.

