Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Annual Veterans Day Celebration on campus this Friday Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

UNCG will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration this Friday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Maple Room of the Elliot University Center. The celebration is open to the public, and provides a number of fun opportunities to engage with veterans from UNCG and beyond.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a holiday card signing for deployed service members, hosted by the Student Veterans Association and the Staff Senate. Attendees will also be able to sample MREs (Meals Ready to Eat), support the SVA by purchasing a YETI tumbler and enjoy games, giveaways and displays provided by Army, Navy and Marine Corps recruiters.

The formal program will be held in the Maple Room of the EUC starting at 1:30 p.m. The program begins with a poetry reading from Army veteran, UNCG Nursing student and Warrior Poet Megan Mead. Shanna Reece, executive director of the Servant Center, a safe and sober transitional housing facility for homeless veterans in Guilford County, will deliver the keynote speech. Other programming includes a swearing-in ceremony for Marine Corps inductees, the ROTC Scholarship and Award presentation and the singing of the National Anthem by the UNCG Spartones.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., a catered reception will be held in the EUC’s Maple Room.