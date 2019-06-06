Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Video: 2018-19 Year in Review Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

What a year it’s been for UNC Greensboro.

In his end-of-year “musings” message to the campus community, Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. highlighted just how much has been accomplished by students, faculty, and staff during the 2018-19 academic year.

Enrollment topped 20,000 students. The University developed or launched five new degree programs. Athletic teams brought home conference championships. Faculty research transformed communities and made national headlines.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Watch the year-in-review video below to relive the excitement of the academic year and learn more about UNCG’s accomplishments, impact, and vision for the future.

Share your favorite moments from the year on social media, and tag your posts #UNCGWay.