UNCG’s War & Peace Imagined event series continues this semester with a variety of lectures, performances and discussions that explore the themes of war and peace over the past century.

Listed below are featured events for the remainder of the yearlong series. All events are open to the public, and many offer free admission.

To learn more and to view the full schedule of events, download the UNCG Guides app or visit warandpeace.uncg.edu.

Feb. 3: Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company

The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company will present “Analogy/Dora: Tramontane,” a portrait of survival based on the stories of Dora Amelan, a French Jewish nurse and survivor of World War II. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. in UNCG Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at dance.uncg.edu.

Feb. 16: Illusions of Peace, Realities of War

UNCG emeritus professor Ron Cassell will give a lecture exploring the pivotal year of 1917. The talk will take place at 4 p.m. in the Moore Humanities Research Administration (MHRA) Building (Room TBA).

Feb. 16-26: Antigone

The UNCG School of Theatre will present Sophocles’ “Antigone,” a classic Greek tragedy that encompasses the themes of war and peace. The show opens Feb. 16 and runs through Feb. 26 at Taylor Theatre on campus. Visit theatre.uncg.edu to learn more and purchase tickets.

Feb. 20: Honor Under Pressure – Reflections of a Former POW in North Vietnam

Retired Navy Commander Porter Halyburton, whose inspiring story of war and friendship was told in the book “Two Souls Indivisible,” will visit UNCG to share his experience as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. The event will take place at 4 p.m. in the Elliott University Center (EUC) Auditorium.

Feb. 24: Giuseppe Verdi – “Requiem”

This special performance, featuring four UNCG alumni as vocal soloists, will combine the powerful music of Verdi’s monumental “Requiem” with real-time digital artwork created by UNCG School of Art Director Chris Cassidy. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. in UNCG Auditorium.

Feb. 26: For the End of Time – Holocaust Memorial Concert

A quartet including UNCG faculty member Kelly Burke and Greensboro Symphony maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky will present a program in commemoration of the Holocaust and the power of music during troubled times. The concert will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall in the UNCG Music Building.

Feb. 26: Prayer, Protest, Peace – Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement

UNCG Jazz Ensembles I and II will present music related to the struggle for civil rights in the United States. This evening performance begins at 7:30 in the Recital Hall in the UNCG Music Building. Tickets can be purchased at music.uncg.edu.

March 7: Tikvah

Written by Burton Beerman, Tikvah is a multimedia oratorio based on the memoir of Holocaust survivor and Torah scholar Philip Markowicz. The piece includes UNCG professor Welborn Young and the UNCG Chamber Singers collaborating with the Red Clay Saxophone Quartet. Join the School of Music for this special performance at 7:30 p.m. in UNCG Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at music.uncg.edu.

March 22: Lecture by Chris Abani

Drawing on his life and work in Nigeria, London and the United States, award-winning poet and novelist Chris Abani will discuss how literature and the arts connect us globally in unexpected ways. The lecture will take place at 6 p.m. in Cone Ballroom, EUC.

April 21 and 22: Comanche

Part of Spring Dances, this live dance work documents and explores the history of Coast Guardsman Charles W. David Jr. Performances will be at 8 p.m. on April 21 and at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 22. All performances will take place at the Dance Theater in the Coleman Building. Tickets can be purchased at dance.uncg.edu.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications