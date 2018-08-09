Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Welcome home new Spartans Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

New to campus?

You’re invited to UNC Greensboro’s 13-day welcome home party: Rawkin’ Welcome Week.

The annual event is an opportunity for first-year and transfer students to meet new friends, get involved with campus organizations and enjoy all that university life has to offer.

Here are some of the highlights:

Party like a RAWKstar: Paint Edition – an annual dance party that has become a student favorite – on Friday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. at Kaplan Commons (EUC lawn)

Out-of-State Student Reception – a special event for those who have traveled far and wide to attend UNCG – on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Alumni House

The Office of Intercultural Engagement (OIE) Open House on Sunday, Aug. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elliott University Center, Room 062

The New Student Photo – and NAV1GATE T-shirt distribution – on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the North Field (behind UNCG Soccer Stadium)

Charlie’s Fan Fest – a celebration of Spartan spirit with free food, music, games and more – on Sunday, Aug. 12, immediately after the class photo at the Quad Lawn

The second annual NAV1GATE: New Student Convocation held all day on Monday, Aug. 13, at various locations across campus (click here to learn more)

Fall Kickoff, an opportunity to learn about UNCG’s more than 250 student organizations, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on College Avenue

A free Spartan Cinema screening of “Black Panther” on Friday, Aug. 17, at dusk at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro

Women’s soccer vs. Gardner Webb – and a free pre-game tailgate – on Friday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at UNCG Soccer Stadium

Spartan Service Day, one of two annual campus-wide days of service, on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations across campus and the community

The annual HRL Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Quad Lawn and Moran Commons

Want to learn more? Visit newstudents.uncg.edu/yfy/rww to view the full calendar of events.

Share your Rawkin’ Welcome Week photos with the campus community by tagging them #UNCGrww and #Back2UNCG on Twitter and Instagram. Look for Snapchat filters at key events and find back-to-school Instagram Story templates in our @uncg “Shareables” highlight.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Grant Gilliard, University Communications