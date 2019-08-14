This week, thousands of new Spartans from across the state and beyond will arrive on campus to begin their academic journey at UNC Greensboro.

It’s an exciting time – a new home, new classes, new friends. A fresh start.

How can new students set themselves up for success? UNCG has intentionally designed the first few weeks of the academic year with new students in mind – from social events to NAV1GATE New Student Convocation to a variety of resources to help students thrive.

If you’re new to campus, here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.

Rawkin’ Welcome Week

Imagine a 12-day, campus-wide party. That’s Rawkin’ Welcome Week (RWW). There are dozens of events from Aug. 14-26. Here are some of the highlights:

Party like a RAWKstar on Friday, Aug. 16, from 8-11 p.m. at Kaplan Commons (EUC lawn)

Charlie’s Fan Fest, on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3-6 p.m. on the Quad lawn

Fall Kick-Off on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on College Avenue

Spartan Service Day on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at locations across campus and the community

HRL Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 4-7 p.m. on the Quad lawn

Check out the full schedule of events at the RWW website.

NAV1GATE and the start of classes

NAV1GATE New Student Convocation officially marks the start of the academic year. The all-day event on Monday, Aug. 19, is the perfect way for freshmen and transfer students to start the semester on the right foot. You’ll hear from deans, faculty, and staff, and learn more about campus resources and traditions. View the full schedule at the NAV1GATE website.

The first day of classes for all students is Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Campus resources

There are a variety of on-campus resources to support students throughout their time at UNCG, and now is the perfect time to learn more about how you can take advantage of them. In no particular order, here’s a list of some important resources for students:

UNCG Police: Campus safety is a top priority for the University. The UNCG Police Department works with students, faculty, staff, and the community to create a safe environment on and around campus. Free safety programs include Run Hide Fight training, Rape Aggression Defense training, and Walk Safe.

Dean of Students Office: If you experience transition, academic, or personal difficulties, as well as any crisis or emergency situation, the Dean of Students Office can provide guidance and assistance.

Student Success Center: From tutoring to academic success workshops, the SSC, located in the Forney Student Success Commons in the heart of campus, is your one-stop shop for student success on campus.

Spartan Open Pantry: The University’s food pantry provides assistance to students and staff in need. SOP is located in the fellowship hall of College Place UMC at 509 Tate St. SOPtoGO pantries for students with emergency food needs are located in the lobby of the Associated Campus Ministries Center and at the Student Affairs office on the first floor of the Mossman Administration Building.

Student Health Services: Located in the Anna M. Gove Student Health Center on Gray Drive, Student Health Services provides student-centered medical, counseling, and wellness services.

Career and Professional Development: Need help finding an internship? Interested in updating your resume or speaking to a career coach? UNCG’s Career and Professional Development team offers a variety of services to help students get career-ready.

University Libraries: Access thousands of scholarly journals online, and check out books, cameras, video recording equipment, and DVDs from Jackson Library on campus. Are you a music student? Visit the Harold Schiffman Music Library.

Office of Intercultural Engagement: UNCG is one of the most diverse institutions in the state. Through OIE, students have the opportunity to participate in a variety of cultural events and activities, as well as education and training programs related to diversity and inclusion.

Department of Recreation and Wellness: Students can enjoy a variety of recreational activities on and off campus, from pickup basketball at the Kaplan Center to intramural sports leagues to whitewater kayaking trips.

On social media, Spartans can join the excitement of the new semester by:

Posting pictures of move-in and the first week of classes on Twitter and Instagram. Tag them #Back2UNCG and #UNCGWay and we’ll re-post our favorites on University channels!

Share their Spartan pride throughout the year by joining the University’s online ambassador program.

Story by Alyssa Bedrosian, University Communications

Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications